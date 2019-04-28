Dana White Rips Performance Of Greg Hardy’s Latest Opponent

UFC President Dana White rips the performance of the latest opponent to fight Greg Hardy inside of the Octagon.

Hardy picked up his first win under the UFC banner when he scored a TKO victory over Dmitrii Smoliakov in a heavyweight bout. This served as the co-headliner of the UFC Fort Lauderdale event that took place on Saturday, April 27, 2019, at BB&T Center.

Early on in the fight, it was made clear that Smoliakov wanted nothing to do with Hardy as the former NFL player scored the win in the first round.

Following the fight, White made it known that he didn’t love the fight and downplayed the idea that they set up an opponent for Hardy to smash.

“I’m not gonna say that I loved that fight,” White told the media (H/T to MMA Weekly). I’ve been doing this for 20 years. We don’t do set-up fights for anybody,” said White at the post-fight press conference. “If I was a fan, and probably some of the media the way some of the media acts, I would think I don’t know who the f— that guy beat in nine fights, but I’d like to find out the nine guys he beat.”

White also made it known that he would love to see who Smoliakov beat to make it thus far in his pro-MMA career that got him to a 9-2 record.

“Not to take anything away from Hardy. Hardy came in in great shape. Hardy doesn’t make fights. Me and my guys do. Hardy came in in better shape and he did what he had to do. He treated that guy like he was supposed to.”

“A guy’s record is 9-2; I wanna see the nine guys he beat. You know what I mean? They might be in this room right now, actually.”