Dana White Reveals Matchmakers Have Been In Touch With Nick Diaz

Nick Diaz has been in touch with UFC matchmakers according to Dana White.

Diaz hasn’t competed since January 2015 but in an interview last month, hinted at coming back to face Jorge Masvidal following comments the latter made towards his little brother Nate.

When White heard the news initially, he didn’t believe Diaz wanted to return. And despite the revelation that the former Strikeforce champion has been in contact with matchmakers, White still feels he won’t compete again:

“Well, I haven’t. But I know that our matchmakers have,” White said if he’s been in touch with Diaz in a recent interview with ESPN. “I said it before, I’ll say it again, I don’t think Nick Diaz wants to fight. I don’t think Nick has that love, that passion for fighting. … I don’t think he loves to do it.”

Of course, if Diaz wants to return and fight, the UFC will definitely make it happen. But for White, Diaz truly needs to know whether he wants to because mixed martial arts is not the sport where you can compete without being fully focused:

“That’s up to Nick. Nick knows whether he wants to fight or not,” White added. “… If you come to fight in the UFC, these guys are the best in the world, savages that want to become world champion. If you’re not in the right mindset, this is not the place for you.”

Do you think we’ll see the elder Diaz brother return?