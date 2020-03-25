Dana White Plans To Resume Full Event Schedule After UFC 249

Spread the word!













Despite the coronavirus pandemic showing no signs of dying down anytime soon, Dana White has said his promotion will resume their event schedule after UFC 249 on April 18.

This statement comes after White was forced to postpone cards in London, Columbus, and Portland. All of which will be rescheduled for the earliest date possible.

“The fights that were rescheduled, I need to knock them out, I need to squeeze them in somewhere, and yes, we will resume our regular schedule,” White told Yahoo Sports. “They might be with no crowd, they might be somewhere else. I don’t know how this is going to play out over the next several months, but these fights will happen, and I will have them. To make up for these events that we’re supposed to happen, they might be on a Wednesday, they might be on a Friday.”

The UFC president is against any form of long lockdown and expressed his desire to return to normality sooner, rather than later, he said.

“How long are we going to do this? How long are we going to stay in our houses and hide? If the coronavirus is going to get me, then so be it. It is what it is. Heart disease, car accidents, cancer, the list goes on and on, all these things that kill people every year.

“One thing is guaranteed – We’re all going to die of something. You can’t be somebody that’s going to hide in your house for months. You’re going to hide in your house for months? For what? No way. To be honest with you, if this goes on for months, I have a great house to be locked up in, man. My house was built for quarantine; we’re having blast over here. I’m spending incredible time with my kids and family. I’m doing two-, three-a-day workouts over here. We’re doing things that we haven’t done with the kids since they were little. I can do this forever if that’s what everybody wants to do.

“But is this what were going to do? Since when do Americas run and hide in their frickin’ houses instead of taking this thing head on and finding solutions? You find solutions on how to live your life, protect the people that need to be protected. I don’t think I’m a high-risk guy for this thing, and if I’m wrong, then the corona is going to get me. It is what it is. There’s nothing you can do about it. I’m not going to refuse to live my life. I’m not going to hide.” (Transcribed by MMAJunkie)