Dana White Racing Against Time Before UFC 328 to Prevent Explosive Brawls

Dana White will do whatever it takes to make sure things don’t get out of hand during UFC 328.

Next month, at UFC 328, live from Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, Khamzat Chimaev will return to action to defend his middleweight strap for the first time. “Borz” will lock horns with his former training partner turned arch-rival, Sean Strickland.

Given the bad blood between the two, tensions have only intensified as “Tarzan” continues to play the heel. His controversial remarks about Chimaev and the Muslim community have only added fuel to the fire, and the Chechen-born Emirati would love nothing more than to make the former American UFC champ pay for everything he has said so far.

Dana White reacts to chaos expected at UFC 328 presser for Khamzat Chimaev vs. Sean Strickland. [Image via UFC]

Dana White on the measures he will take for UFC 328 fight week so that matters don’t get out of hand

For UFC 328, everyone has already advised Dana White to implement ultra-tight security so that the company can prevent any brawl between Khamzat Chimaev and Sean Strickland.

Earlier today, during an interview with Spinnin Backfist, White stated that Chimaev and Strickland will stay in different hotels during fight week, and he’s looking to amplify security and do whatever else it takes so that things do not go out of hand. White also thinks the new fight-week face-offs introduced after the Paramount deal are a bad idea for Chimaev and Strickland. He said:

“I hope somebody told [Paramount that it is a bad idea to put Chimaev and Strickland in the same room before the bout for the faceoff]. No bullsh*t, we’re gonna beef up security and law enforcement. All of it. Hotels, bumping into each other, all kinds of stuff. [Separate hotels] definitely gonna happen.”

Check out Dana White’s comments below: