Dana White Provides Update On Max Holloway’s Health

UFC President Dana White decided to share some promising news about UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway.

Holloway was slated to make his next title defense against top contender Brian Ortega in the co-main event of the UFC 226 pay-per-view event earlier this month at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, but Holloway was forced to pull out of the fight after he had been experiencing concussion-like symptoms and was taken to a hospital earlier that week then appeared to be better then took a turn for the worst and the fight was nixed.

A stroke had been reported with what he was dealing with during UFC 226 fight week but that has been denied by his management.

White spoke with the media on Friday where he talked about Holloway and although he couldn’t speak on his this issue but he did note that Holloway is improving to the point where the possibility of an interim title for the division in Holloway’s absence is not likely to happen as White said that’s currently not under consideration because they plan to wait for Holloway to return.

“He’s good,” White told reporters, including MMAjunkie, following UFC on FOX 30 weigh-ins. “He’s doing well. They gave him a time frame. I’d actually like to wait a little longer on his time frame and make sure that he’s 100 percent. I don’t know yet (what the time frame is).” “There was no stroke,” White said. “It either had to do with concussion – either a concussion, or they believe it happened to him because he was cutting weight at that time. We still don’t know for sure. But we know he’s doing OK, he’s healthy, and he’s doing a lot better.” “What I want to do is have him take some time off,” White said. “Here’s the problem: No matter how far away you book a fight, I’m worried about him starting to spar. I don’t want him to do any of that stuff until it’s absolutely necessary. I want to give him more time. There is no time frame. I just want this kid to be healthy.”

It will be interesting to see when this fight is made and when Holloway is allowed to make his return to the Octagon.