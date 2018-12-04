Dana White Denies UFC Replacing Flyweight With New Division

Dana White denies the rumors going around that the Las Vegas-based promotion is getting rid of the flyweight division in order to add a new one.

It’s been reported that the UFC plans to get rid of this division, which is speculated as the reason Demetrious Johnson was allowed to be traded and later sign with ONE. The UFC President has yet to come out and confirm these rumors about getting rid of the flyweight division. However, several flyweights have already been released.

How It Got Started

Former UFC and current Bellator star Josh Thomson recently talked about what he’s been hearing which is the UFC replacing flyweights with the 165-pound pound division. According to Thomson, this is the information he got from UFC executives.

125 weight class is done after @TJDillashaw VS @HenryCejudo from all the @ufc executives I've talk to. 165lb weight class is replacing it https://t.co/TtloqSgvng — Josh Thomson (@THEREALPUNK) December 1, 2018

Thomson also talked about this situation during his Sammy and the Punk podcast (H/T to Bloody Elbow for the transcript).

“I think it would be smart for the UFC to do it,” Thomson said. “And from what I have talked to some people that are with the UFC. They said ‘Yes, we’ve been talking about it. Yes, it pretty much sounds like it’s going to happen.’ Part of that is getting rid of the 125 lb weight class.(adding) 165 lbs, where they have a plethora of exciting fighters.”

As a result of his comments, former Bellator and ONE welterweight champion Ben Askren fired back at Thomson over his comments. This led to an exchange between the two fighters. Also, White took to Asken’s Instagram account where he commented on one of is posts and “Not true.”

Cmon who are you more likely to believe https://t.co/TKinpp5IHl — Ben Askren (@Benaskren) December 3, 2018

Cuz we know @danawhite always tells the truth. "@Anthony_Rumble will never fight in @ufc again" 2 years later signs him to huge pay ease and multi fight deal. I could go on but you get the point. 😌 https://t.co/eOcyrHNqPj — Josh Thomson (@THEREALPUNK) December 3, 2018