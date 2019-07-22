Dana White Down To Make Amanda Nunes-Claressa Shields Boxing Fight

Spread the word!













Boxer, Claressa Shields has called out UFC champ-champ, Amanda Nunes, for a boxing fight. Although many wrote the fight off of never happening, Dana White tells TMZ Sports it would make for an interesting fight:

“It would be an interesting fight,” White explained.

Although Nunes is an MMA fighter, the UFC President is confident in her skills that she would be able to beat Shields. The way Nunes hits, White says would make a huge impact in that fight:

“Of course she hits like a truck. Anybody that punches the way she does has a chance in a fight,” White said to TMZ Sports. “When you start crossing the boxing and MMA, I didn’t really start it, the fans did, but I was a part of it.”

Regardless, White says he would have interest in the fight, but doesn’t believe it happens. Rather, the Brazilian has business to handle in the UFC, and what she does next is up in the air:

“Amanda Nunes has things she needs to do here first. But, I am not opposed to it,” he said. “Not opposed to it. Maybe Claressa comes over here and fights in MMA.”

As for what that business could be, well, White points to the Cris Cyborg rematch. Yet, the president says she doesn’t think the former champion wants that fight:

“She wants the Cyborg fight, but I don’t think Cyborg wants that fight. It is pretty obvious why she doesn’t want that fight,” White explained. “It is not a good fight for her, it is a bad fight for her.

“I don’t think she is afraid, but I think she is at the point where she is afraid to lose again. Losing again is something she isn’t interested in. She doesn’t want to fight her, Amanda want is, we want it, she doesn’t want it.”

Would you be interested in watching Amanda Nunes vs. Claressa Shields in a boxing match?