Dana White: Conor McGregor Should ‘Pop Up Soon,’ Never Turns Down Fights

Spread the word!













Conor McGregor only fought once last year in 2018. It’s looking like 2019 is going to look very similar.

UFC President Dana White recently did an interview with BT Sport. During their conversation, the UFC boss was asked about his top star, and what his status is at the moment. White said he believes McGregor is currently sitting back and analyzing how things in the lightweight division are playing out. However, White believes the Irishman will “pop up soon”:

“Conor is in a position where he’s sitting back right now, and I think waiting to see how this whole thing plays out with all these guys,” White said. “But he should pop up soon.”

McGregor has been subject to much criticism over the past several years. One such critic has been famed mixed martial arts (MMA) manager Ali Abdelaziz. Abdelaziz recently claimed that the former featherweight and lightweight champion turned down a fight with Justin Gaethje.

When asked about this, White shot that rumor down, claiming McGregor doesn’t turn down fights, and isn’t afraid to share the Octagon with any man:

“No, Conor hasn’t turned down any – listen, Ali can saw whatever, Conor doesn’t turn down fights period,” White said. “Conor has been one of the most stand up – when things get crazy and people pull out of fights, Conor McGregor stays in. McGregor isn’t afraid to fight anyone, so that is absolutely false.”

When asked point blank if he thinks McGregor will fight this year, White seemed confident that “Mystic Mac” would:

“Yeah, I think we’ll see him this year,” White admitted.