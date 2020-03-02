Dana White Believes The Deontay Wilder Costume Excuse

Spread the word!













UFC President Dana White believes Deontay Wilder’s loss to Tyson Fury was in part down to his 40lb ring walk costume.

Last weekend White skipped his promotions trip to Auckland, New Zealand and instead watched the eagerly anticipated rematch between Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury in Las Vegas.

He was probably right to do so as ‘The Gypsy King’ put on one of the best heavyweight performances you’ll ever see. He dominated Wilder from the first bell, dropping the infamous puncher twice and ultimately forcing his corner to throw in the towel.

In the aftermath of the fight Wilder told media he’d be taking the rematch and claimed his loss was only the result of his ring walk costume which was too heavy and hindered him in the actual fight.

The excuse has been laughed at by many fight fans who are calling Wilder a sore loser. However, the UFC boss believes the costume excuse is legitimate and says it was surely a factor in the American suffering his first professional loss.

“I don’t know man. I think there’s a lot to it and you know. White told TMZ Sports. “Fury looked awesome. Fury looked great. Fury fought a great fight. Fury fought a perfect fight but, if you think about boxing and fights, when fighters are getting ready, they’re in the back, their relaxing, some guys sleep, some guys just lay around and chill. Then you get up, time it out and do your warm up. Then you throw something on to stay warm, you don’t put all this gear on and all this stuff. That’s why I don’t do any of that bullsh*t in the UFC, I don’t like it.

“It definitely played a part in it yeah. Throwing on a 50lb weight vest and walking out into a ring for a heavyweight championship fight – you’ve never seen anyone do that in history. Is that the reason he lost? The reason he lost is because Fury is a badass boxer and he fought the perfect fight that night and executed his game plan. But it played a factor in why Deontay lost.”

Do you believe the Deontay Wilder costume excuse?