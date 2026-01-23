“Dana shut that sh*t DOWN”: Fans React as Justin Gaethje Refuses to Discuss Fighter Pay at UFC 324 Press Conference

Ahead of UFC 324, on media day, Justin Gaethje made headlines by claiming that his fight pay hasn’t increased despite the promotion’s new seven-year, $7.7 billion deal with Paramount. Earlier, Daniel Cormier had suggested that after the Paramount deal, all fighters’ pay would increase. ‘The Highlight’, however, claimed that it’s not true, at least for his case. He said:

“Daniel Cormier says everyone’s going to get paid more on this card. I’m not getting one dollar more than I would’ve if this [Paramount] deal did not happen.”

After that, UFC CEO Dana White appeared on The Pat McAfee Show and opined that Gaethje was offered more money, but we never responded.

“Gaethje was offered more money, and Gaethje never responded.”

Earlier today at the UFC 324 press conference, Justin Gaethje was asked by a reporter to address his previous comments. The 37-year-old quickly shut down the question, responding with:

“I’m here to talk about fighting.”

Fans react to Justin Gaethje shutting down a reporter’s question about fighter pay

Fans were quick to react to Justin Gaethje brushing off the topic, especially since just days earlier, he had openly spoken about not receiving a raise despite the UFC’s new broadcast deal.

Many netizens suggested that Dana White or other members of the UFC brass may have spoken to Gaethje following his earlier remarks, and as a result, he appeared to avoid the question this time.

On the post above, a user wrote:

“Money talks, but fighters still gotta eat.”

Another user commented:

“Calls were made, and instructions were given.”

Other netizens hinted the same, chiming in:

“I smell…….”

“Dana already told Justin to keep his mouth shut, or he won’t be getting any money.”

“Dana shut that sh*t DOWN😭”

“Don’t complain about fighter pat then shut down any questions when publicly asked about it. Grow a spine or shut the f**ck up entirely.”

