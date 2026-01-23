Dana White Pushes Back On Justin Gaethje’s UFC 324 Pay Complaint: “Was Offered More Money And Never Responded”

Dana White isn’t buying Justin Gaethje’s frustrations about how he is being paid.

Gaethje is scheduled to face Paddy Pimblett for the interim lightweight title in the main event of UFC 324 this weekend, January 24, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The UFC’s first numbered event of 2026 will also usher in the promotion’s landmark $7.7 billion streaming agreement with Paramount+, a deal that will discontinue the previous pay-per-view system and, according to the UFC CEO, open the door to higher fighter salaries and increased post-fight bonuses under the new broadcast structure.

However, during the UFC 324 media day scrum, “The Highlight” pointed out that his 14 post-fight bonuses still have not totaled $1 million and said he is not earning a single dollar more for this event than he would have without the new deal.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – DECEMBER 05: Justin Gaethje is seen on stage during the UFC It’s On Seasonal Press Conference at T-Mobile Arena on December 05, 2025, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Zuffa LLC)

Dana White Disputes Justin Gaethje’s Pay Concerns Ahead Of UFC 324

During a recent appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Dana White dismissed Justin Gaethje’s concerns about his current pay structure and revealed that the UFC had offered “The Highlight” a new, higher-paying contract ahead of his interim title fight against Paddy Pimblett at UFC 324, but he never responded to the offer.

“We completely have it dialed in,” White said. “We’ve got really smart kids, and they can get down within single digits on how close it would be to pay them like it was a pay-per-view. Gaethje, without getting into all that stuff, Gaethje was offered more money, and Gaethje never responded. [But] we’re good [with Gaethje].”

The UFC CEO has repeatedly maintained that fighters will benefit from the new broadcast deal and be rewarded with increased compensation, adding that post-fight bonuses are also set to rise, even though he has not specified how much more will be paid beyond the current $50,000 standard.