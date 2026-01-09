Dan Hooker Goes NUCLEAR on Paddy Pimblett: “Ain’t said sh*t when we were face to face b*tch”

In a recent interview with The MMA Guru, Paddy Pimblett straight away started taking digs at Arman Tsarukyan. While criticizing Tsarukyan, Pimblett referenced the Armenian’s most recent opponent, Dan Hooker.

Tsarukyan and Hooker fought at UFC Qatar, and the former won the bout via submission in round two. After that fight, while many believed that the 29-year-old was next for the title, he was denied the opportunity, and Pimblett and Justin Gaethje were announced as the next contenders who will fight each other for the interim lightweight strap at UFC 324.

During a chat with The MMA Guru, while addressing claims that Justin Gaethje is “old,” Pimblett went on a rant about Tsarukyan’s last opponent. ‘The Baddy’ pointed out that Hooker is only two years younger than ‘The Highlight’, yet no one labeled ‘The Hangman’ as old when he fought the Armenian. Pimblett went out of line and said:

“A lot of people are saying that Justin Gaethje is older than that lad. He’s two years older than Dan Hooker… Dan Hooker couldn’t grapple a f**king r*pist off his mom.”

Dan Hooker takes back-to-back personal digs at Paddy Pimblett

After coming across Paddy Pimblett’s comments, Dan Hooker didn’t hold back. Via a post on X, he labelled the Brit as a “fat b**ch.”

“It’s on site, u fat bi*ch.”

‘The Hangman’ shared another old clip of himself talking to Pimblett and one of the latter’s friends. Hooker captioned the post:

“Ain’t said sh*t when we were face to face bi*ch. I thought we were mates, but you’re not a very good mate are you @PaddyTheBaddy RIP Ricky 🕊️🪦”

Ricky, mentioned in Hooker’s X post above, was a close friend of ‘The Baddy’ who took his own life before Pimblett’s 2022 fight against Jordan Leavitt. The Brit learned about this tragedy five hours before his pre-fight weigh-in.

After submitting Leavitt in Round 2, Pimblett dedicated his UFC London win to his late friend. He also delivered an emotional message regarding mental health during the ocatgon interview with Michael Bisping:

“There’s a stigma in this world that men can’t talk. Listen, if you’re a man and you’ve got weight on your shoulders, and you think the only way you can solve it is by killing yourself, please speak to someone. Speak to anyone.”

