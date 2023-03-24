Former UFC welterweight, Dan Hardy did not hold back when discussing Dana White and his latest venture, Power Slap.

Following his retirement in 2013, Hardy made the transition to analyst and commentator, eventually working up to take regular spots on the UFC’s broadcast team. All seemed well for the Englishman until March of 2021 when it was announced that Hardy and the UFC had parted ways.

This came after an alleged incident, of which details are still vague, involving Hardy and a UFC employee backstage. White accused Hardy of ‘mistreating’ the female UFC staffer, but also came after Hardy had confronted referee Herb Dean on the broadcast, citing concern for featherweight Calvin Kattar during his fight with Max Holloway.

Since then, the relationship between Hardy and the UFC, in particular White, has been rocky and the 40-year-old has not held back criticism of White and the promotion.

Dan Hardy compares UFC to ‘Putin’s Russia’

Talking to Petesy Carrol on Ariel Helwani’s YouTube channel, Hardy would reveal that UFC staff take issue with White’s Power Slap. ‘The Outlaw’ believes that the promotion has some serious issues, with White carrying much of the blame.

“The majority of the people within the organization can’t stand it either, they just don’t feel like they have a choice”, said Hardy. “You know, it’s very much Putin’s Russia in the UFC right now. It’s depressing to see all these people that are usually really enthusiastic about mixed martial arts that are carrying this ridiculous circus of Power Slap on their side.

“The company’s been rotting from the inside for a long while, and now the rot’s starting to show on the outside. He’s [Dana White] gonna do more damage than anything else these days. He’s overstayed his welcome, absolutely.” (Transcribed by MMA News)

Hardy has since began working with other MMA promotions such as Cage Warriors and PFL

Dan Hardy talks the UFC

