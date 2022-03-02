Former Bellator fighter Dada 5000 has an idea for MLB players who want to stay active during their lockout.

Since December of 2021, the MLB has been in a major work stoppage when their collective bargaining agreement between the league and the players’ union expired. The two sides have been negotiating for months now on a new deal that both parties feel is fair. So far there has been little to no movement on either side and as a result, the MLB has started cancelling regular season games.

However, former backyard fighting and Bellator star Dada 5000 has a way for the players to stay sharp during lockout. The current promoter for BYB Extreme Fighting Series, Dada has opened his doors for any players in Florida that want to stay sharp during this time. (H/T bjpenn.com)

Invite to #mlblockout players from @therealdada5000: “…while Rob Manfred doesn’t appreciate the talents and commitment of some of the most talented athletes in the world, @bybextreme is happy to welcome them with open arms.” 👊 https://t.co/fV0qtO8Ruh pic.twitter.com/pkaRrVpipd — Don Povia (@HHReynolds) March 1, 2022

“Born and bred in the backyards of South Florida, BYB is all about creating opportunity and a physical and emotional outlet for athletes of all stripes. And while Rob Manfred doesn’t appreciate the talents and commitment of some of the most talented athletes in the world, BYB is happy to welcome them with open arms.

“Bare knuckle boxing, like baseball, is all about reaction, agility, and hand-eye coordination. If any ballplayers are looking to keep their skills sharp, or perhaps learn a technique or two for when the next beanball comes their way, we invite them to trade the diamond for the Trigon. I’ll personally take them under my wing.”

The offer extends to members of the Tampa Bay Rays and the Miami Marlins, both of whom are also based near BYB in South Florida.

