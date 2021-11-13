South Korean heavyweight contender, Da Un Jung made relatively short work of his Nigerian division counterpart, Kennedy Nzechukwu to open the preliminary card of UFC Vegas 42 — stopping him with a series of first round standing elbows at the Octagon fence.

Scoring his fourth Octagon victory and second consecutively, Jung managed to sting and stun Nzechukwu with shots in the center, before unloading with a series of standing elbows, eventually forcing Nzechukwu back to the Octagon fence where he forced the stoppage. Jung now holds UFC wins over the quartet of Nzechukwu, William Knight, Mike Rodriguez, and Khadis Ibrahimov.

Below, catch the highlights from Jung’s first round KO win over Nzechukwu.

THEM ELBOWS ⚡️



🇰🇷 Da-un Jung just opened the show with a BANG! #UFCVegas42 pic.twitter.com/omHqpwxGOE — UFC (@ufc) November 13, 2021

