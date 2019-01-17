Cyborg Responds To Amanda Nunes’ Non-Rematch Solution

Earlier tonight, UFC women’s champ-champ Amanda Nunes confirmed she would no longer compete at 145 pounds when former champ Cris Cyborg called her out.

Nunes offered a new opponent for Cyborg to build her division against instead. ‘The Lioness’ thinks Cyborg should fight PFL fighter Kayla Harrison. The women’s two-division champ called Harrison a true featherweight. But she competes at lightweight in the PFL, a division that has few world-class competitors.

The weight class doesn’t seem to be a problem, however. Cyborg responded to Nunes’ suggestion by claiming if Harrison won the PFL lightweight tournament, she would fight her at 155:

If @Judo_Kayla wins the @ProFightLeague tournament at 155lbs she doesn’t have to come down to Featherweight. I have no problem going up in weight to compete. https://t.co/P3F6XQPdNg — Follow @CrisCyborg on IG #CWB (@criscyborg) January 17, 2019



Cyborg is a big featherweight and would perhaps be best suited at lightweight, so it’s not that much of a surprise to hear her say this.

Here UFC contract ran out after her last fight, and it’s unclear if the UFC will re-sign her. She doesn’t really have a division to fight against if Nunes is truly down at featherweight. PFL might be willing to shell out the cash needed to sign Cyborg and book her against Harrison. It would be their biggest-ever fight by far.

Or, the UFC could sign Harrison as is most likely going to happen eventually anyway. By the time she’s ready to face Cyborg in the UFC, the former champ could be well out of her prime.

She could have a solid fight waiting for now if she does re-sign with the UFC. Megan Anderson claimed she would fight Cyborg for Nunes’ vacant featherweight title:

🤔🤔🤔



Strip her then… I'll fight Cris for the vacant 145 UFC title if Amanda wont give her the rematch Cris deserves. https://t.co/R5KNmWFM1j — Megan Anderson (@MeganA_mma) January 17, 2019

Again, a great fight, but really the only one the UFC has at women’s 145 pounds now that Nunes is officially leaving. Maybe they’ll be able to talk her into one last title defense. If not, Cyborg vs. Anderson is solid.

Cyborg vs. Harrison has a lot more to it, however, and Harrison still wants the fight after Cyborg’s loss.