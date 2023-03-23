UFC heavyweight ‘Razor’ Curtis Blaydes has weighed in on the UFC welterweight world title controversy involving Leon Edwards and Colby Covington.

‘Rocky’ Leon Edwards was able to defeat his rival Kamaru Usman in a world title trilogy to earn the UFC’s welterweight throne. UFC president Dana White then claimed that ‘Chaos’ Colby Covington is deserving of the next shot at the title. In the welterweight division Covington has earned just one win in 2022 and has not fought since.

Curtis Blaydes dismisses Colby Covington

In an interview with LowKick MMA’s James Lynch, Curtis ‘Razor’ Blaydes spoke on Covington and said:

“I think it’s unfair. I don’t think he’s earned it.”

Blaydes’ pick is Belal Muhammad, he continued:

“It should be Belal. Hands down. If you’re not going to give it to Belal, which you should, but if you’re not going to give it to Belal, yeah I guess you give it to [Gilbert] Burns if he wins.“

Gilbert Burns is booked against Jorge Masvidal later this year. Even with a win, the UFC heavyweight Curtis Blaydes argues that ‘Gamebred does not deserve another shot. Blaydes added:

“You don’t give it to Jorge [Masvidal]. Jorge’s had enough … I get it. he talks a lot of good sh*t. it would help hype it up. But he doesn’t deserve it. But again the UFC is not a meritocracy. And I have to remind myself of that. That’s not what it is. It’s who can put the most asses in the seats.”

See the full interview below: