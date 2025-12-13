Cris Cyborg Submits Sara Collins, Calls For Catchweight Clash with Dakota Ditcheva – PFL Lyon Highlights

Cris Cyborg has done it again in the PFL Lyon co-main event.

60 seconds into the opening round, Cyborg inadvertently poked Collins in the eye during an exchange, causing a cut near her right eye. Fortunately, Collins was able to continue with little pause. As the fight resumed, Cyborg took control of the Smart Cage, walking down her opponent and landing a series of hooks and calf kicks. Mixing in a well-timed takedown, it was clear that Cyborg was in complete control.

Collins ramped up the aggression in round two, catching one of Cyborg’s attempted head kicks and using it to take the Brazilian superstar down.

After nearly getting caught in a triangle choke, Collins backed out, allowing Cyborg back to her feet. Once upright, Cyborg resumed control, putting pressure on Collins through the remainder of the stanza.

In the third, Collins finally flexed her judo skills, taking Cyborg to the mat with a scarf hold. It didn’t take long for Cyborg to use the fence to reverse position, taking Collins back and fishing for a rear-naked choke. Unable to get her arm under Collins’ chin, Cyborg opted for a neck crank, which was enough to force Collins to tap out.

Official Result: Cris Cyborg def. Sara Collins via submission (neck crank) at 2:55 of Round 3 to retain the PFL featherweight world championship.

