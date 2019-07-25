Cris Cyborg Claps Back At Dana White For Saying She’s ‘Afraid’ Of Amanda Nunes Rematch

Spread the word!













Dana White recently claimed that former UFC women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg was “afraid” to take a rematch with Amanda Nunes.

“The Lioness” knocked Cyborg out in the first round of their December meeting to take the 145-pound title. Now, Cyborg faces Felicia Spencer at UFC 240 in Edmonton this weekend. It will be the final fight on her current UFC deal. As for what’s next for Cyborg, that remains to be seen.

However, she was recently interviewed by TMZ to offer a response to White claiming she’s afraid to face Nunes. Here’s what the Brazilian knockout artist had to say (via MMA Fighting):

“You think I’m surprised when Dana says things like this? I’m not,” Cyborg said. “I’m gonna be surprised if Dana White says something nice for me. It’s not new for me. And just challenge, I go over there and do my best. Dana White’s never stepped in the cage. He never fight before, he doesn’t know the fighter life because he’s the promoter.”

Given the rocky relationship between White and Cyborg, it wouldn’t come as a surprise if the former UFC champ ultimately decides to leave the promotion. Plenty of other organizations would love to add a star the caliber of Cyborg to their roster. Of course, that will have to wait until after this weekend.

What do you think about Cyborg’s response to Dana White?