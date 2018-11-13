‘Cowboy’ Cerrone Gunning For UFC Lightweight Title

Donald Cerrone has declared his intentions to drop back down to lightweight.

“Cowboy” picked up a big win over Mike Perry this past Saturday (November 10, 2018). He submitted “Platinum” in the first round of their UFC Denver co-main event. After the fight, Cerrone spoke to reporters about his next planned contest.

He doubled down on his intentions to return to lightweight, and wants to challenge for the 155-pound title once again (via Bloody Elbow):

“I don’t know if we can be anymore clear about it, can we? 155, I think the New Year Eve’s card will be cool, I’ll fight on Fight Pass I don’t give a sh-t, I’ll be the first fight of the night. But yeah let’s make a run, let’s train hard and be focused, let’s go get a motherf—king belt. “I’m 182 pounds right now, that’s what I walked in at for fight week, this is heavy for me. When I’m at 155 pounds I’m usually around 176 pounds. I’m gonna have to hire a dietitian because that last five pounds sucks. Who I want [to fight]? Don’t care, but there is somebody they already came up and told me, it’s very exciting.”

Cerrone has challenged for a lightweight title in the UFC before. After racking up an eight-fight win streak, he fought then-lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos for the strap. Interestingly enough at that point, the last man to have defeated “Cowboy” was, in fact, “RDA.”

Dos Anjos defeated Cerrone in just over a minute via TKO. Now “Cowboy” will once again attempt to get back to title contention at 155 pounds.