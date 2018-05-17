Conor McGregor’s Teammate Has Fight Booked Following UFC 223 Melee

Last month, former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor made headlines for all of the wrong reasons, as he essentially flew to New York prior to UFC 223, which took place on April 7 from the Barclays Center, and attacked a van filled with fighters.

McGregor, who ultimately ended up turning himself into police and spending a night in a Brooklyn jail, wasn’t alone, as he was accompanied by an entourage of teammates and friends. One who stood out, however, was welterweight Cian Cowley, who was charged with one count of criminal mischief.

Cowley, along with McGregor, is set to return to a New York courtroom on June 14.

But while McGregor’s fighting future is highly unclear, Cowley recently had his next fight booked. According to a report from MMAUK.net, which was later confirmed by MMAFighting.com, Cowley will take on Daniel Olejniczak at Brave 13 on June 9 in Belfast.

Cowley is currently 0-1 as a professional and held a 3-1 record as an amateur.