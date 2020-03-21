Conor McGregor Working On His Striking During Quarantine (Video)

Spread the word!













Conor McGregor is still working on his game and staying in fight shape.

With the coronavirus pandemic gripping the world, almost everyone is confined to their homes in a social distancing effort to prevent the spread of the virus.

That includes mixed martial arts (MMA) fighters like McGregor who now have to find ways to pass the time. The Irishman, however, seems to be making full use of his extra time in keeping in shape.

He posted an Instagram story on Saturday showing him working on his striking.

You can watch it below:

McGregor returned to action in January when he defeated Donald Cerrone in just 40 seconds in the UFC 246 headliner.

He was expected to face the winner of the lightweight title fight between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson next which takes place April 18 at UFC 249. However, given the current situation worldwide, it’s not certain whether that fight will even go ahead despite UFC president Dana White’s claims.

“(I’m) on the phone all day every day trying to figure out how to get this thing off,” White said recently. “… yes, that fight is on and I’m going to figure it out.

“… Yeah, we’re going to do it [even without fans]. I’m going to get this thing done.”

What do you make of McGregor’s training video?