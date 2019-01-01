Conor McGregor Trolls Floyd Mayweather Over Latest Payday

Conor McGregor trolls Floyd Mayweather after he earned some big money for his latest exhibition bout. There is some history between these two fighters.

The boxing match between these fighters took place on August 26th, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. As seen in the fight, the UFC champion did show some good things in the ring considering that it was his first outing as a professional. However, he ultimately lost by TKO in the tenth round.

Although McGregor looked good in the first three rounds, he started getting tired as the fight went on. Even McGregor cited patches of fatigue that he needs to overcome. He made it clear by admitting that going 12 rounds was always a challenge for him during training camp. Mayweather has gone on record by stating that this would serve as his retirement fight, which left him with a perfect 50-0 pro-boxing record.

McGregor decided to have some fun with him after Floyd beat Tenshin Nasukawa. This fight went down at RIZIN 14 on December 31st from the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan. He wrote the following on his official Twitter account about Mayweather’s $9 million payday:

“That 9 milli won’t keep you on top of my list for long, kid.”