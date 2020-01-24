Conor McGregor Trained Shoulder Strikes Years Before Breaking ‘Cowboy’s’ Nose (Video)

Spread the word!













Although it’s not a new technique, Conor McGregor received plenty of praise for his use of shoulder strikes this past weekend.

McGregor utilized shoulder strikes to hurt Donald Cerrone in the clinch during their UFC 246 headliner on Saturday night. It resulted in a broken nose for “Cowboy” who eventually succumbed to a 40-second TKO defeat in the first round.

And it turns out, it’s something the Irishman has been drilling for many years. Recent footage emerged of him using shoulder strikes in a sparring session with Cathal Pendred.

You can watch it below:

In a way, it was McGregor’s way of responding to criticism that he only had a left hand leading up to the fight.

“You know they say I’ve just got a left hand,” McGregor said at the UFC 246 post-fight press conference (via MMA Mania). “They’ll have to say I’ve just got a left shoulder as well. It’s a good shot in the clinch. You can really catch a man. I know I caught him the first one off guard, and I caught him with one or two more and when we separated, the nose and the eye were busted.”



What did you think of McGregor’s shoulder strikes against “Cowboy”?