Conor McGregor Slams Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Cousin For Tapping At UFC Moscow

Conor McGregor has sounded off on Khabib Nurmagomedov’s cousin, Abubakar Nurmagomedov, tapping out earlier today (Sat. November 9, 2019) at UFC Moscow.

Abubakar met David Zawada in a welterweight contest, and was dominating the bout with his wrestling before getting caught in a triangle chokehold. Nurmagomedov had no choice but to tap out to the deep choke.

It didn’t take McGregor long to take a shot at the Nurmagomedov family after the loss, posting a series of tweets on Twitter. (some have since been deleted)

“Nurmagotaptap”

“Hahahah shitebags.”

“He tapped his forehead. If you can tap his forehead. You can punch his forehead. He quit. 1 quitter exposed. Abubakar Nurmagotaptap. Forever a failure.”

“A 5 second triangle hahahah”

“Console him. Then tell him he’s cut.”

McGregor hasn’t fought since his submission loss to Khabib in October of last year. After being dominated for the most part against “The Eagle,” McGregor tapped out to a neck crank in the fourth round. “Notorious” has been desperate for a rematch with the Russian since, but plans to string together a win or two before running things back with his rival.

The Irishman is rumored to return in January, with Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone said to be the frontrunner to welcome him back to the Octagon.

What do you think about McGregor teasing Nurmagomedov for tapping at UFC Moscow?