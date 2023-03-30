Former UFC lightweight champion, Conor McGregor responds to Beniel Dariush’s steroid accusations.

During McGregor’s recent absence from competition it came to light that the Irishman was no longer in the USADA testing pool, and has still not re-joined. This along with along much larger physique has lead some to believe that he was in fact taking some kind of performance enhancing drug.

Beniel Dariush accuses Conor Mcgregor

Talking to TheSchmo, Dariush expressed his opinion that Conor McGregor was in fact cheating and described the situation as ‘horrible’.

“I think Conor is cheating,” Dariush said in an interview with The Schmo. “In reality, if you want to fix your knee or you want to fix your leg and get certain growth hormones or whatever he’s doing, you can get a therapeutic exemption. You can speak to USADA and get a therapeutic exemption – but you can’t add extra stuff. Whatever you are putting in, you have to declare with them and get it figured out.

“This is BS, to be honest with you. The fact that they say, ‘Oh, while he’s doing this, he’s not getting tested right now because of his leg.’ No, you can still get tested. You just have to declare and say, ‘Hey, this was a therapeutic exemption.’ But that’s not the case. He even put down ‘retirement’ (on forms), so he went into retirement, I guess. USADA recently said when you come out of retirement, you need six months and two clean tests. So this is garbage. But that’s the game.” (H/T BJPenn.com)

In a now deleted Tweet, McGregor would simply call Dariush a ‘douche’

Beniel Dariush full interview with the Schmo, discusses Conor McGregor’s cheating allegations

Dariush is set to take on former lightweight champion, Charles Oliveira in May of this year as part of the UFC 288 card.

