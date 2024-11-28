Conor McGregor Sparks Outrage as Video with Convicted Kinahan Gang Murder Squad Resurfaces

Old footage has re-emerged of Conor McGregor partying with Nathan Foley, a man accused of being a member of the Kinahan Organised Crime Group.

As you’ve almost certainly heard if you’re reading this, Conor McGregor was found liable in his sexual assault civil case against Nikita Hand. Ever since the, the Irishman has defiantly protested the decision, with his partner Dee Devlin doing the same. Despite him insisting that he’s going to appeal, however, the judgement has led to a great deal of backlash for him.

From losing deals to Proper No Twelve dropping him as the face of the brand, it’s been one hit after another. Moving forward, it’s not quite clear as to whether or not he’ll ever compete in the Ultimate Fighting Championship again.

Now, even more controversy is circulating courtesy of the following report.

Video of Conor McGregor partying with Kinahan murder squad member goes viral https://t.co/eTOvDNEhUH — Sunday World (@sundayworld) November 28, 2024

Conor McGregor’s controversies continue

In the wake of the verdict, a video has been circulating around social media of Conor McGregor in his Black Forge Inn pub in Dublin, Ireland. It’s generated millions of views, and it shows Conor posing with several young men whilst also trying to dance with a woman.

In the video, one of the people he’s with is reportedly Nathan Foley, as reported by Sunday World. Foley was given a six-year jail sentence by the Special Criminal Court for helping the Kinahan gang carry out a murder in July 2016. He reportedly drove one of the four cars used in the murder.

In terms of what’s next for Conor McGregor, it’s really hard to say. The next few days, weeks and even months are likely going to feature him answering questions on this matter, and if the early signs are anything to go by, he isn’t going to respond particularly well.

Either way, we should expect to hear the UFC questioned on it sooner rather than later.