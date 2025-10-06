Conor McGregor is not negotiating with US government over UFC White House fight, says Dana White

UFC boss Dana White has rejected Conor McGregor‘s claim that the Irishman is negotiating with the US government regarding his potential fight at the White House next year.

For the longest time, Conor McGregor has made it clear that he wants to fight on the proposed UFC White House card next year. We haven’t seen him fight inside the cage for over four years, but now, he seems to be pretty set on having a fight at what looks set to be a blockbuster event.

Recently, Conor McGregor suggested that he was negotiating directly with the White House about his appearance on the card. As you can imagine, this raised quite a few eyebrows.

At the UFC 320 post-fight press conference, Dana White provided an update on Conor McGregor’s status after ‘Notorious’ claimed it was confirmed that he’d be competing.

Dana White discusses Conor McGregor’s UFC White House status

“We’re still talking about the production and how everything’s going to work at the White House,” White told MMA Junkie and other reporters during the UFC 320 post-fight news conference. “We have not started negotiating any fights for the White House yet. That won’t even start until February. I made it clear Conor wants to fight on that card, and you can clearly see Conor is very fired up to fight on that card, but nothing is done yet, and no fights are being negotiated with the White House.”

“If you look at what we’re looking down the barrel of now, we’re about to go on a new network on Paramount, and we need to deliver a massive, incredible card in January,” White said. “Then in February, we’ll start looking at building the White House card, which I will right now tell you will be the greatest fight card ever assembled in the history of definitely this company.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie