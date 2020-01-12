Conor McGregor Coach: Donald Cerrone Doesn’t Have What It Takes To Win

Spread the word!













Donald Cerrone doesn’t have what it takes to defeat Conor McGregor. At least, according to the latter’s striking coach Owen Roddy.

Cerrone welcomes McGregor back to the Octagon when they meet in a welterweight bout in the UFC 246 main event on January 18 in Las Vegas. The recurring statement from the McGregor team is that the Irishman is enjoying his best camp yet and will be back better than ever.

And although Cerrone is still a tough opponent, Roddy doesn’t expect him to get past McGregor next week:

“He [Cerrone] is tricky, crafty, and well-versed everywhere, you know? He poses problems in every range,” Roddy told TheMacLife. “But everyone has holes in the game and it’s about finding those holes which we have and then capitalize on them.

“But Cerrone is phenomenal. He is a fan favorite for a reason because he brings it every time. And he is gonna bring it on fight night. But I just don’t think he has what it takes to beat Conor.”

Of course, it’s not really groundbreaking news when a coach believes his fighter will win an upcoming fight. But given that this is McGregor’s first in bout 15 months, there seems to be a real optimism surrounding his return this time.

Roddy claims McGregor is focused and up for it and because of that, he is expecting another knockout win for the former two-weight champion:

“The same as every other fight,” Roddy added of his prediction. “When Conor lands on people, it’s just a matter of time. It’s just a matter of how long they can weather the storm. It’s never that long so I see Conor landing clean and once he lands clean, it’s lights out.”

What do you make of Roddy’s comments?