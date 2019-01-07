Conor McGregor Calls For MMA Exhibition Against Tenshin Nasukawa

Conor McGregor calls for an MMA exhibition bout against rising prospect Tenshin Nasukawa in Japan.

Apparently, the former UFC lightweight and featherweight champion is serious about this bout. On Sunday evening, he took to his official Twitter account to tag the RIZIN FC fighter as well as the UFC and his management team, Paradigm Sports. He wrote the following:

“I wish to go to Tokyo to face Tenshin Nasukawa in a Mixed Martial Arts exhibition bout. Before this summer. Please arrange this, this instant. Yours sincerely The champ champ. @ufc @ParadigmSM.”

Floyd Mayweather beat Tenshin Nasukawa at RIZIN 14 on December 31st from the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan.

McGregor lost to UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov in the headliner of UFC 229 from Las Vegas, Nevada. Following the fight, McGregor made it clear that he’s going to fight again. McGregor is currently temporarily suspended by the NSAC and is awaiting to get his punishment for the UFC 229 brawl.

The belief is that McGregor won’t be given a suspension but rather a fine. In the past, the former UFC champ has made it known that he plans to fight again and would like to run back his fight with Nurmagomedov. That may not happen due to the mindset that UFC President Dana White has as he has a tournament in mind. That would see McGregor fight Dustin Poirier while Khabib would defend the title against Tony Ferguson.

