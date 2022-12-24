Sean O’Malley questions if Conor McGregor is avoiding USADA testing by staying on ‘A f*cking yacht’

UFC bantamweight contender, Sean O’Malley has questioned if former two-weight champion, Conor McGregor has been successfully avoiding USADA (United States Anti-Doping Agency) testing over the course of the last year, by travelling around the seas via his yacht.

McGregor, a former undisputed lightweight and featherweight champion under the banner of the UFC, however, has yet to feature inside the Octagon since he suffered a fractured left tibia and fibula in a doctor’s stoppage TKO loss to Dustin Poirier in July of last year.

Yet to be tested by anti-doping agency and UFC partners, USADA since the third quarter of last year, the 34-year-old has been subject to speculation in the time since, regarding his status as a clean athlete, with commenters questioning his sudden mass gain in his time since last featuring under the UFC banner.

Expected to make his Octagon comeback at some stage next summer, Conor McGregor has been linked with a potential fight with one-time vacant title challenger, Michael Chandler.

Sean O’Malley comments on Conor McGregor’s USADA absence

Discussing McGregor’s comeback to the Octagon next year, the #1 ranked bantamweight contender, O’Malley weighed in on the Dubliner’s avoidance of anti-doping tests from USADA, suggesting the former is simply avoiding testing by travelling on his yacht.

“I’m so curious as to who Conor’s going to fight,” Sean O’Malley said on The Joe Rogan Experience. “I wonder if he looks at Michael Chandler, ‘cause at one point – Chandler throws bombs, but he throws hooks.”

“I guess he’s (Conor McGregor) not even in the pool anymore,” Sean O’Malley explained. “… I think six months (before he can compete). I don’t know, it’s hard to say – I don’t know why he was out of the pool. I don’t know if they took him out because he’s on a f*cking yacht and he’s just untestable. He’s just, f*cking – how are you going to test him? It’s crazy. I literally don’t think – I don’t think he got tested this year.”