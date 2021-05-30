David Martinez taking on Francisco Rivera Jnr Photo Credit: Combate Global
Combate Global held its anticipated one-night 8-man bantamweight tournament overnight ( Sat. May 29), with the company becoming the first MMA promotion to host such an event in the state of Florida.
The eight fighters involved were divided into two pools of four according to the country whose flag they were flying — either the US or Mexico.
Here are the full results from the tournament.
- Final: David Martinez def. Francisco Rivera Jnr via RD2 KO
- USA Semifinal : Francisco Rivera Jnr def. Nohelin Hernandez via Unanimous Decision
- Mexico Semifinal : David Martinez def. Alan Cantú Garcia via Unanimous Decision
Mexico Pool
- Quarterfinal : David Martinez def. Eduardo Alvarado Osuna via RD1 KO
- Quarterfinal : Alan Cantu def. Ernesto Ibarra via Unanimous Decision
USA Pool
- Quarterfinal: Nohelin Hernandez def. Manny Vazquez via Split Decision
- Quarterfinal: Francisco Rivera Jr def. Adam Martinez via RD1 KO