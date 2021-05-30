David Martinez taking on Francisco Rivera Jnr Photo Credit: Combate Global

Combate Global held its anticipated one-night 8-man bantamweight tournament overnight ( Sat. May 29), with the company becoming the first MMA promotion to host such an event in the state of Florida.

The eight fighters involved were divided into two pools of four according to the country whose flag they were flying — either the US or Mexico.

Here are the full results from the tournament.

Final: David Martinez def. Francisco Rivera Jnr via RD2 KO

USA Semifinal : Francisco Rivera Jnr def. Nohelin Hernandez via Unanimous Decision

Mexico Semifinal : David Martinez def. Alan Cantú Garcia via Unanimous Decision

Mexico Pool

Quarterfinal : David Martinez def. Eduardo Alvarado Osuna via RD1 KO

Quarterfinal : Alan Cantu def. Ernesto Ibarra via Unanimous Decision

USA Pool

Quarterfinal: Nohelin Hernandez def. Manny Vazquez via Split Decision

Quarterfinal: Francisco Rivera Jr def. Adam Martinez via RD1 KO