Colby Covington’s Manager Gives Possible Timeframe For Tyron Woodley Fight

Colby Covington’s manager gives the latest update on a potential timeframe for when a bout against Tyron Woodley could take place.

American Top Team head honcho Dan Lambert took part in a recent interview with Fightful where he noted that talks were in place for a potential title fight at the UFC 223 event. However, he’s not sure that Woodley would be able to fight then. It should be noted that both Woodley and Covington train at ATT. However, Woodley splits time between ATT and Roufusport.

The UFC 223 pay-per-view event will be held on January 26, 2019 at Honda Center in Anaheim, California. If you recall, this fight has been delayed to the first quarter of 2019 after Woodley decided to undergo surgery for a hand injury.

Dan Lambert Sets Timeline

Now, the UFC is attempting to book this welterweight title fight between Woodley and Covington as soon as possible. Lambert is known for not pulling any punches as he made one thing clear. He’s not sure that Woodley will be able to fight in just two months due to his recent surgery.

“The timing on the September fight [at UFC 228] didn’t work for Colby cause he had just had some surgery. It would have been a crazy quick turnaround. They’ve reached out and asked if Colby would be available in January on the 26th show. But not sure if T-Wood’s gonna be available for that show,” Lambert stated via BJPenn.com.

Lambert understands that once getting surgery, it will take some time to heal for that. Thus, he would guess that the fight goes down in either January or February. He doesn’t count it out for a potential March showdown either.