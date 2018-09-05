Colby Covington Slams Nike’s New Colin Kaepernick Ad

It looks like interim UFC welterweight champion Colby Covington is part of the Nike boycott.

Recently, the United States was yet again divided by a new Nike ad featuring controversial former NFL star Colin Kaepernick. Nike revealed a new ad featuring Kaepernick, deeming the slogan “Believe In Something. Even If It Means Sacrificing Everything.”

Kaepernick garnered mainstream attention two years ago as a member of the San Francisco 49’ers. He began a silent protest before games in which he took a knee during the playing of the United States’ National Anthem. The longtime quarterback claimed the protest is in reference to what he suggests is an oppression against people of color by police. Controversy sparked as more NFL players began kneeling as well.

Some suggest that to kneel is disrespectful to the anthem and the United States’ flag. As a result, Kaepernick has been unable to land a contract with an NFL team since leaving the 49ers.

Nike recently sponsored Kaepernick with their new campaign. However, many take issue with the slogan suggesting he sacrificed “everything.”

‘Chaos’ Takes Offense

Covington took to Twitter to rant on the matter. Here’s what he had to say:

“I grew up in Oregon and was around @ Nike my whole life. It’s funny watching a company that uses child slave labor overseas to make their products all of a sudden become humanitarians. # PatTillman is an NFL/American Hero. @ Kaepernick7 is just a spineless sack of ****. # NikeBoycott”

As for Covington, his days as interim champion are numbered. He will be stripped upon the beginning of this weekend’s UFC 228 main event.

Undisputed welterweight champion Tyron Woodley will be defending his title against Darren Till. Initially, the UFC would’ve liked Covington to be fighting Woodley, however, “Chaos” claims he’s not medically ready to compete.

After this weekend’s main event, Covington will likely be fighting the winner of Woodley and Till’s meeting in Dallas.