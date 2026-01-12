Colby Covington Mocks Bo Nickal’s Callout, Says He Has “No Time for Quitters” After RAF 5 Victory

Colby Covington has no interest in entertaining a matchup with Bo Nickal anytime soon, whether in MMA or on the wrestling mat.

Covington returned to action last Saturday, headlining RAF 5 at the Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida, where he cruised to a lopsided 12–0 technical fall victory over Luke Rockhold.

On the same card, reigning RAF light heavyweight champion Bo Nickal was slated to face MMA veteran and Olympic medalist Yoel Romero. The bout fell apart after “Soldier of God” missed weight by seven pounds, prompting Nickal to withdraw.

Rather than rebooking the matchup for a later date, the 29-year-old American floated a potential MMA showdown with Colby Covington at the UFC White House event in June.

Colby Covington Shoots Down Bo Nickal Challenge

During the post-match press conference following his RAF 5 victory over Luke Rockhold, Colby Covington was asked about a potential matchup with Bo Nickal. The former UFC interim welterweight champion firmly dismissed any interest in facing Nickal, whether on the RAF mats or inside the Octagon for backing out of his scheduled bout against Yoel Romero.

“Oh, the quitter Bo ‘Nickles’? I call him ‘Bozo Nickles,'” Colby Covington said. “He bailed on RAF last fight, he bailed against Romero on this one. How can he ever? I mean, he quit in his last fight. Actually, I want to apologize to Reiner de Ridder because I called him a Dutch kickboxer, but my bad, he’s actually a grappler, so a grappler made Bo quit in the Octagon.”

“Chaos” accused Nickal of being an unreliable opponent and emphasized that he’s more interested in testing himself against other competitors on the wrestling mat.