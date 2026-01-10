Colby Covington Climbs Back Into Win Column with Dominant Victory Over Luke Rockhold – RAF 5 Highlights

Colby Covington got his first win in nearly four years, handily defeating former UFC champ Luke Rockhold in the RAF 5 headliner on Saturday night.

‘Chaos’ struck first early, taking a commanding 6-0 lead in the opening period as Rockhold was forced to defend most of the round with Covington consistently pursuing his legs. In the second, Rockhold came out looking to change levels, but Covington snapped down and then swung around to take Rockhold’s back and score a quick 8 points.

Rockhold got back to his feet, but Covington set up one final throw before cinching in a front headlock and securing back exposure to bring the contest to an end.

Official Result: Colby Covington def. Luke Rockhold via technical fall (12-0).

Check Out Highlights From Colby Covington vs. Luke Rockhold at RAF 5:

Brantley Gilbert walks out Colby Covington at RAF05 🇺🇸🤝🇺🇸 #RAF05 pic.twitter.com/J78l6WzNCI — MMA UNCENSORED (@MMAUNCENSORED1) January 11, 2026