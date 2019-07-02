Colby Covington Claims Donald Trump’s Sons Will Attend His Next Fight

Spread the word!













Colby Covington might be flanked by the Trump family when he takes on Robbie Lawler at UFC Newark later this summer.

Speaking to BJPenn.com recently, “Chaos” noted that he was told by Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, the sons of current United States President Donald Trump, during a recent visit to Trump Tower, that they’d attend his next fight.

Covington was recently announced for his Octagon return at UFC Newark on August 3, where he’ll take on ex-welterweight champion Robbie Lawler:

“I was over at the Trump Tower when I went and visited the troops for three weeks. So, I had a good meeting with them up at Trump Tower,” Covington said. “They said they would be at my next fight. So I’m excited, man, having Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, the first family there.

“It’s going to be an incredible experience. The atmosphere is going to be electric and you know, we’re going to put on a show for ESPN. They’re going to be very excited. They’re going to get more than their money’s worth.”

Now the former interim champion has some extra motivation to perform against “Ruthless,” who will certainly bring some stylistic problems to the table for Covington. However, he’s confident he can get the job done:

“All I do is win, man,” he said. “I’m undefeated, undisputed, I’m the best fighter that’s ever walked in the UFC welterweight division. So you know, they can expect to see what I always do, and that’s win. Some people are addicted to drugs.

“Some people are addicted to alcohol, some people are addicted to sex and cheating on their taxes. I’m addicted to winning, just like our President Trump. So that’s what we’re going to do on August 3. We’re going to go out there and win. And that’s why I’m the great American winning machine.”

Do you think the Trump family really will be in attendance at UFC Newark?