Colby Covington Calls Michael Bisping’s Post-UFC 225 Interview “Mockery To The Sport”

Shortly after his interim UFC welterweight title win in the co-main event of UFC 225 against Rafael dos Anjos Saturday (June 9, 2018), Colby Covington had an interesting exchange with Michael Bisping.

As a part of the UFC on FOX post-fight show, Bisping took part in an interview with Chaos to get his reaction to defeating RDA and securing a future meeting with undisputed champion Tyron Woodley.

Things took a turn, however, when Covington and Bisping began exchanging insults at one another. Bisping took the heap of the blame and was criticized for antagonizing a fighter who had just won a UFC title.

Even UFC commentator Jon Anik expressed his displeasure with how Bisping conducted himself.

Covington recently made an appearance on MMA Junkie Radio and discussed his incident with Bisping. He called it “a mockery to the sport” and “a joke.” Covington also threatened to “come across that pond and smack him silly and take that other eye out” (quotes via MMA Junkie):

“That’s probably why that fake FOX News is going under and it’s getting transferred to ESPN,” Covington said. “That little one-eyed twerp should have realized what happen the last time he messed with the red, white and blue: The American forefather Dan Henderson left him unconscious. “So he needs to pipe down and not try to steal my spotlight,” the champ said. “This is my spotlight. Whether he has personal feelings or not, he needs to set that aside. That was my moment. At the end of the day, this isn’t a gimmick. I am raw American steel and twisted sex appeal.”