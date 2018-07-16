Colby Covington Blasts Nick Diaz Over Domestic Abuse Case

Colby Covington was not a fan of the recent comments made by Nick Diaz and decided to diss him on social media.

If you recall, just last week, Diaz took to his official Twitter account to go off on the antics between newly crowned UFC heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier and former UFC champ Brock Lesnar after DC beat Stipe Miocic in the first round of their headliner of the UFC 226 pay-per-view event where after the fight Lesnar shoved DC then cut a promo on him as well as the entire heavyweight division.

This is when the interim UFC welterweight champion decided to fire back at Diaz when he brought up the fact that Diaz isn’t fighting anyone in the Octagon right now but rather fighting in the courtroom as he is dealing with a felony count of battery constituting domestic violence by strangulation and a charge of felony battery domestic violence resulting in substantial bodily harm.

For those who may have missed it, Diaz was arrested on May 24th after allegedly assaulting a female and subsequently arrested and charged with felony domestic battery where he was later released after posting $18,000 bail.

Covington went straight for the low blows in his rant on Twitter as he wrote the following:

”Holy s**t I didn’t know you could tweet from prison?” Colby wrote. “Watch your mouth when you’re speaking about the Natty GOAT. Youre only beating women these days, you ain’t beating anybody relevant you f**king loser. Shut your f**king mouth before I shut it for you … homie!”

Covington earned the interim welterweight title after being able to score a decision win over former UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos in the co-main event of the main card for UFC 225 pay-per-view event at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. Now, he’s just waiting for a date to challenge Tyron Woodley for the UFC welterweight strap.