Colby Covington celebrates 50 clean USADA tests milestone, UFC responds with praise

Colby Covington is celebrating a special milestone today as it’s been announced by the UFC that he’s now passed 50 drug tests from the United States Anti-Doping Agency, formally known as USADA.

The intense ‘Chaos’ Covington has always had a way with words, and his performances in the cage might have left some suspicious of his abstinence from PEDs, but his actions have done the talking as far as his clean record with USADA goes.

With 52 clean tests to his name, it seems the sky is the limit for Colby Covington, and it’s apparent that he does not rely on any PEDs to enhance his skills and physicality in the cage.

Colby Covington praised by UFC for 50 clean tests

Starting in 2015, Colby Covington has aced every USADA test he’s ever taken. He passed one the first year of the UFC’s partnership with USADA, and followed that up with four in 2016. The years 2017, 2018, and 2019 would see him pass five, eight, and twelve respectively. While the years of 2020, 2021, and 2022 would see him pass six, seven, and nine.

The UFC would honor Colby Covington with a Twitter post to celebrate his surpassing of the 50 clean tests milestone. “Congratulations to @ColbyCovMMA for his 50th clean test under the USADA program,” the post read.

Congratulations to @ColbyCovMMA for his 5️⃣0️⃣th clean test under the USADA program 💪👏 pic.twitter.com/uHSO6rUyXO — UFC (@ufc) January 29, 2023

12-3 in the UFC, and 17-3 in his pro career, Colby Covington has been very dominant in his time with the world’s premier organization that is the UFC. He last saw UFC action in March of 2022 where he squared off with friend-turned-foe Jorge Masvidal. Covington would exit the cage the victor that night, executing what was a very concise game-plan to nab him the clear-cut decision victory.

Who do you want to see Colby Covington face when he returns to UFC action in 2023?