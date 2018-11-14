Title Contender Blasts Cody Garbrandt For Ducking Him

Cody Garbrandt gets put on blast by a contender in a recent string of posts that was sent out on his official Twitter account. That contender is Jimmie Rivera, who has been calling for a fight against the former UFC bantamweight champion.

Rivera suffered a loss to former WSOF champion Marlon Moraes when he landed a huge head kick to win the bantamweight headliner at UFC Utica. This marked Rivera’s first loss since November 2008. Coming into the headliner, he was on a 20-fight winning streak.

Rivera got back to his winning ways when he picked up a decision win over former title contender John Dodson. That fight took place on the main card of the UFC 228 pay-per-view event at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

Rivera recently took to his official Twitter account to rip Garbandt by claiming that he’s ducking him.

“Unfortunately, I’ve been notified @Cody_Nolove has decide to bitch out and play the hurt card. Right now he is conveniently unavailable to fight until after @DominickCruz next fight. Due to these circumstances, #trashtalktuesday will be on hold while I keep the division moving.”

Unfortunately, I’ve been notified @Cody_Nolove has decide to bitch out and play the hurt card. Right now he is conveniently unavailable to fight until after @DominickCruz next fight. Due to these circumstances, #trashtalktuesday will be on hold while I keep the division moving… — Jimmie Rivera (@JimmieRivera135) November 13, 2018

The good news is that Rivera has reached a verbal agreement to fight Raphael Assuncao, according to this recent post.

“While @Cody_Nolove is pouting, my team has spoken with @RaphaAssuncao manager and the @ufc . We both agreed to fight and are waiting on the paperwork to sign to put on a show for the fans.”