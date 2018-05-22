Coach Makes Bizarre Analogy About Chuck Liddell vs. Tito Ortiz 3

It seems like everyone has an opinion about a potential third fight between Chuck Liddell and Tito Ortiz.

We can now throw Chuck’s longtime trainer John Hackleman into that conversation as he spoke with Ariel Helwani on this week’s episode of The MMA Hour on MMA Fighting.

During this interview, he made an interesting analogy about this possible fight.

Make no mistake about, Hackleman is opposed to a third fight between the two pioneers and expressed his views on it.

“It’s like f**king a fat chick again. You don’t want to do it in public again. You had to do it because times were hard or you were forced to do if for whatever reason. You don’t want to keep doing it,” proclaimed John during a recent edition of The MMA Hour (transcript courtesy of MMAMania). “I respect Tito, for a lot of reasons, but Chuck beat him twice already, he stopped him twice. And that is all that I mean by that analogy. I’m not putting Tito down at all. Tito is a pioneer and a stud,” he added. “He will fight anyone, anytime, he’s done shit in the UFC that, you know, I think he is a great fighter.”

Liddell first beat Ortiz at the UFC 47 pay-per-view event by KO in the second back in 2004 then TKO’d the UFC Hall of Famer in the third round at UFC 66 two years later.