Opinion: CM Punk will main event WWE WrestleMania 41 this year

CM Punk may not have won the men’s Elimination Chamber match – but he still feels like a man destined for the main event of WrestleMania this year.

Since returning from injury, CM Punk has been on fire. He’s had a string of incredible matches and moments with a series of elite level superstars, including Drew McIntyre, Seth Rollins and Sami Zayn. Alas, above all of that, he seems to be getting back to the amazing heights we’ve all come to expect from him on the mic.

Last Saturday, John Cena took advantage of Seth Rollins’ distraction to defeat CM Punk and win the Chamber match. So, given that his route to the main event of either night one or night two has now seemingly been blocked, what’s next for him?

We feel like we have an idea.

CM Punk’s next steps

The next step for CM Punk, after what happened on Raw, is a steel cage match against Seth Rollins next Monday night. It feels like the inevitable move is going to be Roman Reigns interfering in some way, shape or form, which will eventually set us on the path to a triple threat match between Punk, Rollins and Roman at WrestleMania.

Alas, while this can serve as the night one main event all by itself, there’s always a chance that another stipulation is added in. What if WWE decides that the winner of the triple threat match, which will take place on night one, will be added to the WWE championship collision between Cody Rhodes and John Cena?

Yes, it seems a bit out there, but it’s a real possibility. CM Punk may not even be seen as the favorite in that scenario, but whatever the case may be, it seems like he’s on his way to the main event given how hot this storyline is right now.

Could the impending women’s triple threat for the world title spoil the show? Potentially, but right now, it feels unlikely.