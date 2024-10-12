Chris Eubank Jr. Confronts Conor Benn After KOing Kamil Szeremeta in 7th Round – Bivol vs. Beterbiev Highlights

After more than a year on the shelf, UK sensation Chris Eubank Jr. scored a stellar seventh-round KO against Kamil Szeremeta in the Bivol vs. Beterbiev undercard in Saudi Arabia on Saturday.

Things got started early with Eubanks scoring a knockdown in the opening round, but Szeremeta quickly stormed back and had the Sussex native reeling from a big counter right after Eubanks was a bit too aggressive.

It wasn’t the first time Szeremeta managed to catch Eubanks with a solid counter shot but before long, Eubank started to pull away and ultimately ended the fight in the seventh round after dropping Szeremeta a total of four times during the heavy-hitting affair.

Official Result: Chris Eubank Jr. def. Kamil Szeremeta via KO (body shots) at 1:50 of Round 7.

“I was having fun in there, I think I could have finished it in the first but it’s been a year out, I wanted to get some ring rust off,” Eubanks said of the fight.

Immediately following the fight, undefeated star Conor Benn entered the ring and things got fairly intense between the two with a near-brawl breaking out. The two warriors were originally scheduled to meet in October 2022, but the bout was scrapped after Benn tested positive for clomifene.

