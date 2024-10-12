Chris Eubank Jr. Confronts Conor Benn After KOing Kamil Szeremeta in 7th Round – Bivol vs. Beterbiev Highlights

ByCraig Pekios
Chris Eubank Jr

After more than a year on the shelf, UK sensation Chris Eubank Jr. scored a stellar seventh-round KO against Kamil Szeremeta in the Bivol vs. Beterbiev undercard in Saudi Arabia on Saturday.

Things got started early with Eubanks scoring a knockdown in the opening round, but Szeremeta quickly stormed back and had the Sussex native reeling from a big counter right after Eubanks was a bit too aggressive.

Chris Eubank Jr

It wasn’t the first time Szeremeta managed to catch Eubanks with a solid counter shot but before long, Eubank started to pull away and ultimately ended the fight in the seventh round after dropping Szeremeta a total of four times during the heavy-hitting affair.

READ MORE:  Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou - Lookback Ahead of PFL Fight

Official Result: Chris Eubank Jr. def. Kamil Szeremeta via KO (body shots) at 1:50 of Round 7.

Chris Eubank Jr

“I was having fun in there, I think I could have finished it in the first but it’s been a year out, I wanted to get some ring rust off,” Eubanks said of the fight.

Chris Eubank Jr

Immediately following the fight, undefeated star Conor Benn entered the ring and things got fairly intense between the two with a near-brawl breaking out. The two warriors were originally scheduled to meet in October 2022, but the bout was scrapped after Benn tested positive for clomifene.

Chris Eubank Jr

Check out highlights from Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Kamil Szeremeta:

READ MORE:  Buakaw is Back: Buakaw vs. Kouzi at the Japan Martial Arts Expo Booked for October 19

Craig Pekios is a freelance writer born and raised in Bettendorf, IA. Joining LowKick MMA in May 2022, Craig has more than 4,000 articles published that focus on the world of MMA and boxing, including news, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts