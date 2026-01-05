Chase DeMoor Says He Was Surprised By Andrew Tate In One Area of Their Fight

Chase DeMoor has explained what he found surprising about his recent boxing match against Andrew Tate.

As we know, Andrew Tate finally stepped back into the ring recently for a boxing showdown with Chase DeMoor, formerly of reality TV fame. Many expected to see Tate go in there and relive his kickboxing glory days, but instead, he fell short in a big way, ultimately falling to a defeat against DeMoor.

While Chase DeMoor isn’t exactly one of the best examples of a clean boxer that we’ve seen in the influencer space, he did what he needed to do, and he picked up the win that a lot of people were hoping he would get. Now, of course, he will look ahead to who else out there he could feasibly go up against.

In a recent interview, Chase DeMoor spoke about what surprised him with regards to Tate’s performance.

Chase DeMoor reflects on win over Andrew Tate

“I was surprised with how quick he was. Like, I didn’t think that he, at that age, was going to be as fast… I was really surprised that he stayed up. Even when I threw that nasty uppercut on him—I was just packing him in—I was very surprised with the chin that he had on him because his face was split open, his eyes were closed. This is only six rounds into the fight. Imagine if this was a 10 or a 12-round fight… I was very surprised with how well he handled the clinch.

“I think he came out a little bit too fast. I think if he would have come out a little bit slower and picked his shots better, it would have been a much closer fight. I think he underestimated me going into the fight, which is why he kind of burned out. He was trying to get rid of me early. He wanted an early stoppage. He felt the pressure of people wanting him to get an early stoppage. And I think that he fully believed in his camp that he was going to knock me out.”