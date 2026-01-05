How Chase DeMoor Stopped Worshipping Andrew Tate Long Enough To Defeat Him: ‘A Nobody Facing Somebody’

Chase DeMoor treated the Andrew Tate fight as a test of self-belief more than a contest of skill.

DeMoor headlined Misfits Mania last month against Tate, with most expectations leaning heavily toward the polarizing social media influencer because of his kickboxing background. Instead, DeMoor defied the narrative, controlled the fight, and ultimately walked away with a hard-fought majority decision victory.

Early momentum favored Tate, who used sharp jabs to the body and head to manage range and set up straight rights. “The GOAT” started cautiously, absorbing shots while gauging distance and timing, offering little offense in the opening exchanges.

The tide shifted quickly as Chase DeMoor increased pressure later in the fight, forcing clinches and turning the bout physical. “Cobra’s” output faded under the pace, and DeMoor’s awkward but effective attacks proved enough to earn him the win.

Image: @chasedemoor/Instagram

Chase DeMoor Explains Beating Doubt Before Beating Andrew Tate

During a recent interview with MMA Fighting, Chase DeMoor reflected on his win over Andrew Tate, explaining that the matchup brought intense pressure due to Tate’s influence. The novice boxer said he ultimately channeled that pressure into motivation, using it to push himself and prove he deserved to be in the spotlight.

“My pressure came from… you’re essentially what he called me, a ‘nobody,’ getting an opportunity to fight a ‘somebody’,” Chase DeMoor said. “And this is one of those moments where it’s like, you either are going to rise to the occasion or you’re going to prove to everybody that you should have never been in there in the first place. And I think that I wanted it more, and I had more to prove. The buildup was me versus a thousand people saying, ‘I’m going to get packed in, I’m going to lose.’ In the fight, it’s 1v1. And I said this, ‘I’ve already won the battle in my head. I already beat myself.’”

“The GOAT” admitted he is a fan of Tate and was briefly overwhelmed by his presence, but said the fight ultimately tested his composure. Despite getting caught up in the moment, Chase DeMoor was able to steady himself mentally and do what was needed to get the job done.