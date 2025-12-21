Chase DeMoor Dominates and Bloodies Andrew Tate: Michael Bisping, Sean Strickland, Sneako, and Others Weigh In

Andrew Tate’s return to the squared circle did not go as planned. This past weekend, Tate, the newly appointed CEO of Misfits Boxing, wanted to test the roster and headlined Misfits Boxing 23 with Chase DeMoor.

Chase DeMoor gave the opening round to Tate, and from Round 2, the 29-year-old relied heavily on the clinch game to gas out Tate. However, ‘Top G’ landed some good shots in the second frame too.

From Round 3, Tate started to slow down and began eating big shots, and by Round 5, the 39-year-old was bloodied, tired, and could barely land.

In Round 6, Tate just tried to survive with nothing left in his gas tank, and DeMoor did all the damage until the final bell, but was unable to get a finish.

After six rounds, Chase DeMoor cruised to a majority decision victory and retained the Misfits Boxing heavyweight championship.

The pros in the MMA and boxing world react to Andrew Tate’s subpar performance

The MMA Guru posted on X, calling the DeMoor vs. Tate bout the “worst fight” he has ever watched.

ANDREW TATE VS CHASE DEMOOR IS OVER. LITERALLY THE WORST FIGHT I HAVE EVER WATCHED, NO SKILL, BOTH OF THEM THREW LIKE LITERAL WOMEN WITH NO TRAINING, BOTH SHOULD BE ASHAMED INSANE AURA LOSS FOR TATE, HE LOOKED LIKE SH*T, NOTHING BUT A BODY JAB EARLY #MisfitsMania CHASE WINS!”

ANDREW TATE VS CHASE DEMOOR IS OVER



LITERALLY THE WORST FIGHT I HAVE EVER WATCHED, NO SKILL, BOTH OF THEM THROW LIKE LITERAL WOMEN WITH NO TRAINING, BOTH SHOULD BE ASHAMED



INSANE AURA LOSS FOR TATE, HE LOOKED LIKE SHIT, NOTHING BUT A BODY JAB EARLY #MisfitsMania



CHASE WINS! — THE MMA GURU (@THATBOYMMAGURU) December 20, 2025

Meanwhile, KSI posted:

“Christmas came early 😭”

UFC fighter Payton Talbott reacted:

“😂😭 holy sh*t”

Bryce Hall posted on X:

“I’m genuinely shocked at the level Andrew Tate’s boxing skill, very shocking.”

I’m genuinely shocked at the level Andrew Tate’s boxing skill, very shocking. — Bryce Hall (@BryceHall) December 20, 2025

Sean Strickland took a dig at Tate after the loss:

“Told you all Andrew Tate was a b**ch…. ISKA champion means nothing. . . . Least he’s exposed now….”

Told you all Andrew Tate was a bitch…. ISKA champion means nothing. . . .



Least hes exposed now…. — Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) December 21, 2025

Ryan Garcia wrote:

“Acted surprised his whole team are clowns 😭😭”

Acted surprised his whole team are clowns 😭😭 — RYAN GARCIA (@RyanGarcia) December 20, 2025

Michael Bisping wrote on X:

“This is hilariously bad.”

This is hilariously bad — michael (@bisping) December 20, 2025

Streamer Sneako, however, had different sentiments:

“Everyone talking sh*t would never step foot in the ring. Respect to Andrew Tate for getting in the ring at 39 years old 💯”