Chase DeMoor Bloodies Andrew Tate in Dominant Win Over the ‘Top G’ – Misfits Mania Highlights

Chase DeMoor spoiled Andrew Tate’s highly anticipated return to the ring at Misfits Mania.

Tate comes out and immediately blitzes DeMoor, landing a solid straight right. That has DeMoor fighting tentatively, allowing the ‘Top G’ to dictate the pace early on.

After giving up the opening round to Tate, DeMoor mounted a comeback in the second, rocking Tate with a big right hand that had the Brit moving backward. But just when it seemed like the tide was turning in DeMoor’s favor, Tate responds with a shot of his own that has his opponent reeling.

DeMoor is relying on the clinch game to wear down Tate, and the game plan appears to be working as ‘Cobra’ is looking especially heavy on his feet after just two rounds. Tate’s punches look especially labored in the third as DeMoor connects with a big right hand and proceeds to pour it on as Tate is running on fumes.

By the time we get to the fourth, Tate is holding on for dear life, but he somehow manages to muster enough strength to land a booming overhand right. However, that was the only positive moment for Tate in the round as he immediately went back to clinching, much to the chagrin of the live crowd.

Tate is still showing some signs of life in the fifth round, but it’s DeMoor who’s doing the bullying. DeMoor delivers a left that catches Tate clean and has the ‘Top G’ bleeding from his brow. By the time we get to the sixth and final stanza, Tate looks utterly defeated.

DeMoor continues to dominate a tired Tate in the final minutes, though he’s unable to score the knockout blow. That sends us to the scorecards for what should be a decisive victory for the defending champion.

Official Result: Chase DeMoor def. Andrew Tate via majority decision to retain the Misfits Boxing heavyweight championship.

Check Out Highlights From Andrew Tate vs. Chase DeMoor at Misfits Mania:

Andrew Tate is GASSED and it’s only the third round #MisfitsMania

pic.twitter.com/pi1o9Qjp0y — Delinquent MMA (@DelinquentMMA) December 20, 2025

I’ll say this



Jake Paul would absolutely tune Andrew Tate#MisfitsMania pic.twitter.com/L42AK3cqoe — RGF (@rgfray1) December 20, 2025

Chase Demoor hurts Andrew Tate with a right uppercut in round 5 #MisfitsMania pic.twitter.com/9ztpdipNRV — Southpaw JR (@Southpaw_JR) December 20, 2025

This is the worse fight I've ever seen in my life. #MisfitsMania pic.twitter.com/saBgueWEPc — 𝓚𝓲𝓷𝓰 𝓕𝓲𝓰𝓰𝔂 👹🩸 (@ChampFiggy) December 20, 2025

Darren Till is so disgusted in the Andrew Tate vs Chase DeMoor fight he has left mid fight#MisfitsMania



pic.twitter.com/6kW3708iiu — RGF (@rgfray1) December 20, 2025

Chase DeMoor defeats Andrew Tate in Misfits boxing



#MisfitsMania

pic.twitter.com/EgBmKnOXIv — Delinquent MMA (@DelinquentMMA) December 20, 2025