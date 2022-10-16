Ahead of UFC 280, the UFC’s lightweight champion Charles Oliveira underwent surgery to correct his vision, and according to him, the result was immaculate.

A lifetime with a vision impairment still didn’t slow Oliveira down on his path to the title though. Ahead of UFC 280, he’s riding a stunning 11-fight win streak. With victories over some of the greatest fighters in the lightweight division, like Justin Gaethje, Dustin Poirier, and more.

Even after dominant performances over the greatest opponents the division has to offer, many say Charles Oliveira is still being severely underestimated leading into this matchup. Many say the grappling of Islam Makhachev will be too much for him and claim that Makhachev could make Oliveira look very bad in this fight.

Charles Oliveira talks about eye surgery and his upcoming Islam Makhachev title fight at UFC 280

“I had the surgery, and my eyes are 100 percent perfect,” Oliveira said, speaking through a translator (via SI). “I can see everything now.”

With his newly granted perfect vision, Charles Oliveira doesn’t see any way that he doesn’t finish his latest challenger Islam Makhachev. “I am going to knock Islam out in the first round. Then we’re going to celebrate,” the champion laughed.

Soon, the topic of discussion turned to the weight miss Oliveira experienced at UFC 274. “I was robbed,” he said. “That’s all I can say. I am the real champion. I will prove that again when I step back in the cage.”

According to ‘Do Bronx’, Makhachev isn’t a leader, but a follower. “Makhachev, he’s following someone else’s way,” the champion said. “He is following Khabib–he’s his successor. Yes, he’s been very successful, but who are the top five he has beaten? Again, he is following someone else’s way.”

“I’m blazing my own trail,” Charles Oliveira declared. “I’ve beat former champions. I beat the whole top five. I knocked them out or submitted them. When will Islam do that?”

Set to throw down on the 22nd of October, the clash between Oliveira and Makhachev will be highly anticipated. Only one man walks away victorious, and if either fails to show, Alex Volkanovski is reportedly waiting in the wings as a replacement.

What do you think happens at UFC 280, and does the newly improved vision of Oliveira play a factor?