Charles Oliveira vs Mateusz Gamrot: Dustin Poirier predicts a surprise

UFC star Dustin Poirier has given his thoughts on how the UFC Rio main event between Charles Oliveira and Mateusz Gamrot could play out.

On Saturday night, Charles Oliveira will attempt to get back to winning ways in front of his Brazilian people. He will go head to head with Polish sensation Mateusz Gamrot, who took the bout on short notice in the wake of Rafael Fiziev pulling out.

Many Charles Oliveira fans believe this is the perfect opportunity for him to get back in the win column. However, the fact that his returning so soon after his knockout loss to Ilia Topuria is understandably a cause for concern. While Gamrot isn’t known for being a knockout artist, he knows just how much a win over a former champion would mean.

In a recent interview, Gamrot’s training partner Dustin Poirier gave his thoughts on how he’ll approach this fight with ‘Do Bronx.

Dustin Poirier’s view on Charles Oliveira vs Mateusz Gamrot

“When I think about fighting Charles, he is a very front and back fighter,” Poirier said. “You need to be more lateral. Gamrot needs to use footwork and be all the way in or all the way out. With a guy like Charles, he’s long and strong in the clinch and he uses it very well. He’ll throw a front kick then get into the clinch, smother your boxing. I think Gamrot, with his wrestling experience, he’ll be able to pick where the fight goes.

“If he wants to stand up, he can do that. If he wants to go to the ground, he can take it there. If Charles wants to take him the ground, I think he’s going to pass the test of the takedown defense everywhere, from against the fence to in the open. Gamrot is a really good scrambler and wrestler. Don’t stay on the straight line with Charles.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie